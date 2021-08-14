Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of TCG BDC worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 168.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TCG BDC by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $2,757,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCG BDC stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.09.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. Equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

