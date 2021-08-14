Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Up 3.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 6,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,506,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Macquarie started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.00.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (NYSE:RSI)

