RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,833 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

ACWX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. 987,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,750. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

