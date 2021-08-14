SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,872.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $1,872.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,863.19 or 0.99939352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00032200 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.64 or 0.00997285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00360325 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.00422148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00080087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004791 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.