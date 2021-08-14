Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $73.89. 2,202,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,654. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

