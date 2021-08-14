Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 42.87% from the company’s previous close.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Saia stock opened at $245.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $253.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

