Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of SLRX opened at $0.92 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,948,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 338.4% during the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 548,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

