Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.55 ($35.94).

Shares of SZG opened at €34.32 ($40.38) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.98. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12-month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

