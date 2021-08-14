Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,227 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.03. The stock has a market cap of £53.95 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.