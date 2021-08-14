Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $203.00 target price on the stock.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.29.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $112.73 and a 1 year high of $197.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.