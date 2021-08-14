Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 479,407 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

