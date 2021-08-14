Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 738.6% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPHY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

SNPHY opened at $14.93 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

