Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SISXF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of SISXF opened at $16.72 on Friday. Savaria has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

