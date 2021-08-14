Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIS. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria stock opened at C$20.94 on Friday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$13.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.22.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.9622577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 92.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.