Scotiabank Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$250.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$220.33.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$198.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$195.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$122.81 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The firm has a market cap of C$11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

In related news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

