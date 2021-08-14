Scotiabank Increases Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to C$14.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTMNF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

