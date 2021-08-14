Secret (SCRT) Hits Market Cap of $112.92 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003404 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $112.92 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.00414425 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.59 or 0.00950912 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

