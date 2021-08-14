Seelaus Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 206,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,790. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

