Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $557,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,519.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,865 shares of company stock worth $3,254,185. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $69.03. 171,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,661. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

