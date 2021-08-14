Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

HACK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 102,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

