SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $481.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.00 million to $485.32 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $424.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 224,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,246. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.81. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 151.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 121.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,176.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 37.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 59,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

