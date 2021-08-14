Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

