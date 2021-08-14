Serum (SRM) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00010879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $256.21 million and approximately $138.26 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.00876498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00101217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043953 BTC.

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

