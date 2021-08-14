ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ShockWave Medical worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,691 shares of company stock worth $26,872,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $186.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.87 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

