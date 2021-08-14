Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.89. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 161,213 shares traded.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.81. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

