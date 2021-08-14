Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.89. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 161,213 shares traded.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

