Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 241.75 ($3.16).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 224.80 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.15%.

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios purchased 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.