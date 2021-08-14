Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Tesco stock opened at GBX 242.95 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.19. The firm has a market cap of £18.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.01. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

In related news, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 44,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,087 shares of company stock worth $18,053,662.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

