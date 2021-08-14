Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Numis Securities reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,930.71 ($25.22).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,960 ($25.61) on Wednesday. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13). The stock has a market cap of £11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 200.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,833.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.