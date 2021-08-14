Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Increases By 178.3%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner bought 2,000 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 51,948 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.