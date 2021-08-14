Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Increases By 1,320.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 1,320.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMADY opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.56. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMADY shares. Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

