Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 375.8%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 375.8% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

