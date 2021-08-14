Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 375.8%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 375.8% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
