Short Interest in Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Expands By 900.0%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of APPEF opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55. Appen has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

