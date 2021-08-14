Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Expands By 250.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of ASXFY opened at $60.02 on Friday. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

