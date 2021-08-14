Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declines By 97.1%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

