Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Expands By 440.4%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,500 shares, a growth of 440.4% from the July 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

