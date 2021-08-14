Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Rises By 2,500.0%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 384,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,582 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1,293.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPV opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $14.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

