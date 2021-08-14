Short Interest in China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Grows By 528.0%

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,897,100 shares, a growth of 528.0% from the July 15th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 499.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHSYF remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46. China Medical System has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.76.

Get China Medical System alerts:

About China Medical System

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. It offers products under the direct and agency networks. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.