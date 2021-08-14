Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Expands By 153.7%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 153.7% from the July 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CRF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.