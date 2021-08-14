Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Decreases By 91.1%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.