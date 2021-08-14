Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Grows By 5,000.0%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GDLLF stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDLLF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Geodrill from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

