Short Interest in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Increases By 1,036.5%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a growth of 1,036.5% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

IRT stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after buying an additional 535,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

