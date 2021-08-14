Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Declines By 69.2%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBRLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

KBRLF stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.