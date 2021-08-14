Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Declines By 67.1%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KNYJY opened at $41.40 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNYJY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

