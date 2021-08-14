Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Drops By 79.2%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.