Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Grows By 307.6%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 803,000 shares, a growth of 307.6% from the July 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,147.1 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

