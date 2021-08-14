Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Decreases By 85.7%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock remained flat at $$24.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

