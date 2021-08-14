Short Interest in Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Drops By 98.9%

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ROSGQ remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 70,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,252. Rosetta Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

