Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Rises By 329.3%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,867,500 shares, an increase of 329.3% from the July 15th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,675.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIOPF opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95. Shimao Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

