Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

SGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

SGTX stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 million and a PE ratio of -19.70. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

